The first ‘Prime Video Presents: Trailblazers’ event saw a celebration of the women of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

Hosted by Head of Amazon MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke and VP of Prime Video International, Kelly Day, the showcase featured guest appearances from actors Priyanka-Chopra Jonas, Octavia Spencer, Bryce Dallas Howard, directors Charlotte Brändström and Louise Hooper – as well as producers Amy Pascal, Sue Vertue and Lindsey Weber, at Queen Elizabeth Hall at London’s South Bank Centre.

Creative talent from in front of and behind the cameras joined Jennifer and Kelly for the inaugural event, in front of an audience of industry guests.

Prime Video female executives including heads of Amazon MGM Studios across the world and leaders of Prime Video nationally and pan-regionally were also in attendance.

Anchored by broadcaster Clara Amfo, the event explored themes such as building global franchises, appealing to a younger generation and the rise of action heroines.

It also featured discussion with the stars of Prime Video’s biggest series and movies – including star of ‘Citadel’ and upcoming movie ‘Heads of State’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actress Octavia Spencer, the cast and directors of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, and star of ‘Deep Cover’, Bryce Dallas Howard.

The event also previewed forthcoming international series and movies including ‘Italy’s Citadel: Diana’, starring Matilda De Angelis and ‘The Devil’s Hour Season 2’, with Jessica Raine.

During the live showcase, Jennifer said: “We’ve had a mission to be a destination for women all around the world, and we’re starting to see progress with that.:

Kelly added: “We’ve expanded the storytelling so much for women, and it’s brought so many new customers to the service and ignited a lot of passion for our female viewers.”

As part of an on-stage “fireside chat”, Octavia said: “For me, there weren’t a lot of female executives.

“So, to see how vastly different the industry is, how many opportunities are made available to us, I think it’s imperative that we come into the industry with as much in our arsenal as we can give.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said at the event: “I was wanting to get out of the box and here with Amazon is where I got that, it takes huge courage to back local stories.”

