Joanna Page has taken home her 'Gavin and Stacey' costumes after finishing work on the finale.

Some of the Gavin and Stacey cast have taken props from the set

The iconic BBC sitcom - written by Ruth Jones and James Corden - is ending after 17 years on Christmas Day, and the cast has opened up on the bits of memorabilia they swiped from the set.

Joanna Page, who played Gavin Shipman's wife Stacey, said: "I have definitely snuck some memorabilia home … I have got all of Stacey's costume from the final episode, all of her shoes and her jewellery.

"Also, I've taken a framed painting home from Stacey and Gwen's house, and I also took this glass ornamental duck, which is an ornament from Stacey's sideboard in the living room."

Mathew Horne, who played Gavin Shipman, confessed he'd taken a sentimental item home after they finished filming the previous festive special five years ago.

He revealed: "I already have something from Gwen’s house from the last [Christmas] special [in 2019]. There was a beautiful antique engraving of some daffodils.

"When we shot the last special I’d not long lost my mother whose favourite flower was the daffodil, so I asked our production designer for the piece from the set and he kindly gave it to me. He also framed Gavin’s office door sign from early series, which I treasure."

Meanwhile, Rob Brydon, who starred in the sitcom as Stacey's Uncle Bryn, jokingly told die-hard fans to keep their "eyes on charity auctions" for some relics.

He quipped: "I've basically taken all of Bryn’s clothes. I'm always asked for donations for charities and things, so I've got suits and jumpers and cardigans.

"I've got the apron from when he cooked Christmas dinner on the last special. I've got all sorts."

And even Ruth - who co-wrote the much-loved show with James, and played Stacey's best friend Nessa Jenkins - admitted she "stole" a hen-shaped glazed egg holder from Gwen's kitchen.

Mathew's on-screen parents Larry Lamb (Mick Shipman) and Alison Steadman (Pam Shipman) also got dibs on some used items.

Larry said: "I’ve got a few of Mick’s shirts and a pair of shorts!"

Alison revealed: "I always keep a call sheet and treasure it, it always has everyone’s name on it."