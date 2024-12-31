Mathew Horne broke down in tears on camera about 'Gavin and Stacey' ending in the upcoming documentary.

Mathew Horne broke down in tears on camera about Gavin and Stacey ending in the upcoming New Year's Day documentary

An average of 12.3 million viewers watched the finale of the much-loved BBC One sitcom – which followed the up-and-down relationship of Gavin (Mathew) and Stacey Shipman (Joanna Page) and their loved ones – on Christmas Day.

Fans will bid one last goodbye to the show after 17 years on New Year's Day in an emotional documentary about the programme called 'Gavin and Stacey: A Fond Farewell' – which features footage of the cast making the last episode, and the 46-year-old star having "lacked composure".

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "They first caught me at a particularly raw moment in the show and in my life regarding the timeline of Gavin Shipman.

"I can't really remember what I said, but it definitely lacked composure."

James Corden, who co-wrote the sitcom with Ruth Jones, and played Smithy, hopes people will "enjoy getting a little glimpse" into the behind-the-scenes action.

The 46-year-old actor said: "It's very emotional watching everybody because the very last thing that we shot is the very last moment of the show.

"There were a lot of tears that day, and I hope people who like the show will enjoy getting a little glimpse into it."

Despite James and Ruth being adamant that the Christmas Day episode was the final one, streaming services Disney+ and Apple TV+ are considering approaching the pair for a 'Gavin and Stacey' spin-off show.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "They see the viewing figures for the Christmas episode and realise how Gavin and Stacey has massive longevity.

"More and more of the streamers, who are often associated more with the US, want to be seen as having an increasing amount of distinctly ‘British’ content.

"'Gavin and Stacey', and any spin-off, fits that bill perfectly, so they’ll be willing to shell out seven or eight-figure sums to secure a deal."

'Gavin and Stacey: A Fond Farewell' airs at 7pm on New Year's Day on BBC One.