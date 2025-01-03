Oscar Hartland is "very thankful" for the platform 'Gavin and Stacey' has given him.

The 17-year-old actor played Neil - the son of James Corden's Smithy and Ruth Jones' Nessa - on the hit BBC sitcom since he was a baby but has also started to carve out a career in music and is "open-minded" to whatever the entertainment world has to offer.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', he told stand-in host Ranvir Singh: "It's a bit of both, I'm open-minded to movies and TV. [Ruth and James] have given me a huge platform, I couldn't be any more thankful. They've given me the space to show people what I can do, which I am very, very thankful for."

Oscar returned to his role as Neil in the finale of the series - which aired on Christmas Day 2024 - where his character gave a surprise rendition of The Beatles track 'Blackbird'.

Oscar explained: "That was the first thing they asked me to do before even looking at the script, they said 'Can you learn this song?'

"I looked at a few YouTube videos, and I thought that it would be possibly and I could hopefully make it happen.

"A week or two later, I sent a video over to the director and they said that it was brilliant."

The teenage star - who competed on 'The Voice Kids' in 2023 - also spoke of how James and Ruth bought him a guitar just in time for filming.

He said: "They got me a guitar! Which was just the coolest thing in the world. I had an acoustic guitar, but I ended up giving it away. It was at the office, the first time reading the script, first time meeting them again. And they said 'You're gonna need a new guitar, aren't you?' and it was like 'Yeah...' and they said 'Go on then, go over to PMT in Cardiff, and get yourself a new one."