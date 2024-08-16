Joanna Page auditioned for Sian Brooke’s role in 'House of the Dragon'.

Joanna Page has spilled that she read for a part in House of the Dragon

The 'Gavin and Stacey' star read for the part of Queen Aemma Arryn, the wife of Paddy Considine’s King Viserys, in the 'Game of Thrones' prequel created by HBO.

However, her try-out did not go well and she admits watching Sian in the role made her realise that she just wasn't suited to the role.

Speaking on her 'Off The Telly' podcast, she said: “Season 2 is out now and I know people are loving it and people are talking about it. So I hadn’t seen any of it and so I started with Episode 1, Season 1.

“I auditioned years ago for the part that Sian Brooke got. I auditioned for her part; she’s married to Paddy Considine in it. I had to read this scene where she’s lying in the bath. It’s really funny when you’ve read the scene and you’ve auditioned and then you see the actress whose been cast playing it. I can remember taping and reading it and just not being able to commit, not being very good and obviously not getting the part. Then watching Sian Brooke doing it I thought she was brilliant.”

Joanna – who will be reprising her most famous role as Stacey Shipman in the upcoming 'Gavin and Stacey' Christmas special – admits she detests the audition process.

She added: “I’ve had to audition loads, I’ve had to audition for 30 bloody years! It’s not nice taping, it’s s***!"