Rob Brydon has insisted ‘Gavin and Stacey’ is “done” once the upcoming Christmas special airs.

The 59-year-old actor will be reprising his role as lovable but naive Uncle Bryn in ‘Gavin and Stacey: The Finale’, but he has emphasised the beloved BBC sitcom is well and truly over once the festive episode is broadcast.

When asked if there could be more specials in the future during an appearance on The Times' ‘Off Air… with Jane and Fi’ podcast, Rob said: “It’s done. It’s finished.”

One aspect of the show that has kept viewers on the edge their seats for years is the mysterious “fishing trip” incident Uncle Bryn had with his nephew Jason (Robert Wilfort), though the ‘Would I Lie To You?’ presenter continues to keep his lips sealed on what actually happened.

He added: “Do you think people really want to know? Or isn’t it the tension that we love? A tease is not resolving of the tension.”

Looking at its continuing success, Rob credited writers James Corden and Ruth Jones - who also star as Smithy and Nessa on the programme - for making ’Gavin and Stacey’ as popular as it is.

He explained: “It’s the writing. That’s the first thing, the script, that’s the beginning of everything. You could have the best actors in the world and if the script isn’t up to much, they’ll add to it but it won’t be enough.

“So the first thing is the brilliance of Ruth and James’ writing. They create such multi-dimensional characters.

“A lot of comedy people can do that, but they also have the ability to write such economic, tightly paced scripts, with almost a soap opera sensibility in terms of keeping the viewer interested and moving the story on.”

‘Gavin and Stacey: The Finale’ will also see the return of Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, and will air on Christmas Day (25.12.24) on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm.