Gemma Collins was previously due to star in a joint reality show with her ex-boyfriend James 'Arg' Argent, but it was canned after he failed to turn up for filming.

Gemma Collins claims reality show with James Argent was cancelled as he was 'very unwell'

The 43-year-old reality star dated her fellow ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ alum, 36, briefly in 2012, before they got back together five years later, only for the couple to split for good in 2019.

Now, Gemma has claimed she and James were signed up to front their own reality programme, but it was ultimately shelved as he was battling addiction at the time.

During an appearance on the ‘Everything I Know About Me' podcast, the former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star recalled bursting into tears after James didn’t show up to film the show, but has emphasised it “wasn’t his fault” because he was “very unwell”.

Previously, Gemma admitted she “felt suicidal” once her relationship with James broke down, and added their romance turned “very sour” when "drugs changed him as a person".

Speaking on ‘Piers Morgan’s Life Stories’, she said: “For anyone who ever thinks about taking drugs, or just trying it for one night, you can end up getting addicted.

“I was really happy with James. We did get on, but the drugs changed him as a person. I fought every day for three years to get him well.

“I have felt suicidal … I think when my relationship broke down with Arg, that affected me. I just thought, 'I don't wanna be here anymore. I can't take it.'

“Christmas was an all-time low. I saved his life three times, I had this insatiable love for him - I never wanted to give up on him.

“It was hard, there was a lot of love there - the relationship turned very, very sour because of the drugs.”

Before his relationship with Gemma ended, James was rushed to hospital twice in 2019 after friends and family feared he had overdosed.

Despite his substance hardships, the ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ contestant insisted he has now turned his life around and has been sober “for years”.

He told GB News: “I battled with that for a number of years. But I’ve got through it and I’m doing alright. I’m doing well. I’m clean, sober, and I have been for a long time now.”