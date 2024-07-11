Gemma Collins is worried she'll be sued if she reveals any spoilers about her ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ episode.

The 43-year-old reality star signed on to BBC programme which sees celebrity's trace their family roots through history, though she is concerned show bosses may hit her with a hefty lawsuit if she shares any details before the episode airs.

According to the Daily Star newspaper’s Hot TV column, she said: “They’ll put me in a lawsuit if I say anything. I am sworn to secrecy.

“They’re going to kill me if I say anything. I need to keep quiet, no one wants The GC dead!”

‘The Only Way Is Essex’ icon spent weeks burrowed away in books to investigate her ancestral roots, and conceded the process was “mentally tiring and really emotional”.

She explained: “Learning about your heritage and your family is a lot to take in. It was mentally tiring and really emotional.

“They put me in a lot of libraries. I’d never been in so many libraries in my life.”

Although making the show was tough, the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ alum emphasised it was “such an honour” to have taken part in the series - which has welcomed guests like Sir Ian McKellen, Danny Dyer and Bear Grylls in the past.

She said: “To be asked to do the show is such an honour.

“People like Dame Jude Dench have done it and now The GC has done it. It was such an honour.”

Previously, it had been reported the ‘Dancing on Ice’ contestant had made some “shocking” discoveries about her familial history while working on the programme.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper’s Hot TV column: “Gemma has been filming an episode for the new series and it has been an emotional experience for her.

“There have been a lot of discoveries that have been really shocking.

“Viewers are going to get to see a different side to Gemma on the series.”