Gemma Collins would "happily" swap her TV career to “sell pants and plus-size dresses”.

Gemma Collins wants to trade her TV career to 'sell pants and plus-size dresses'

The former 'TOWIE’ star, 43, is one of the biggest reality TV icons, but the GC insisted she'd be just as successful running her own market stall.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: “I'd love to run market stalls. I'd happily do that tomorrow. I'd sell plants and plus-size dresses. It's what the people want. I know I'd kill it.”

While the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ alum would love to be a market seller, she admitted her agent wouldn't be as keen on her becoming one because the profession wouldn’t be a big earner.

She added: “I’ve had conversations about having a market stall, but my agent won't let me do it because it wouldn't make as much money.”

“But if I'm passionate about something then I like to do it. It's never about the money for me. I like being with people. What's meant to be will be.”

Before becoming a reality star, Gemma worked in clothing stores and as a BMW sales executive, though ultimately moved into the showbiz world once she was cast in ‘The Only Way Is Essex' in 2011.

Since then, the ‘I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!’ star has become a household name, although she recently revealed she doesn’t identify with her public persona in her day-to-day life.

She told new! magazine: “The GC is very much the business, and there's a whole series of events that happen before she appears – there's make-up, the big hair, the whole performance. People call me GC and I'm like, ‘My name's Gemma, not ‘The GC.’

“As Gemma, I'm all about my garden, growing my vegetables, [and] walking the dog. I'm a very homely, earthy person.”

Meanwhile, the former ‘Dancing on Ice’ contestant has also shared her dream of having an “earthy” wedding with her 49-year-old fiancé Rami Hawash.

She said: “If I get married, I'll get married in the woods. I want it to be earthy.”