Georgia Harrison "almost drowned" on 'Celebrity SAS: 'Who Dares Wins'.

The 29-year-old reality star is currently on screens competing on the tough military-style challenge show on Channel 4 and during one particular mission thought she was in grave danger.

She told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "I almost drowned.

“As the water hits you, it’s so cold . . . It’s like your whole body just wants air and it wants to get out."

The former 'Love Island' star worried about her breathing amid the ordeal but when trainer Jason Fox flew to her rescue, she ended up kicking him right in the face because she was so determined to win.

She said: "When I finally managed to get myself out the seat, my life-jacket got caught . . . I could feel myself getting to the point of, ‘It’s actually worrying that I’m losing breath in the way I am’.

“So they sent Foxy down to try and rescue me. And my reaction was that I wanted to win so much that I kicked him in the face!"

However, Georgia did note that she was rather taken with some of the ripped directing staff as she joked that she "wouldn't have minded" any of them trying to revive her in an emergency.

She said: "The DS, they’re all quite easy on the eye. I wouldn’t mind any of them giving me mouth-to-mouth."

Georgia features on the show alongside her fellow Islander Ovie Soko and she recently insisted she wasn't "playing up to the cameras" despite what he may think.

Speaking to her 'Celebrity SAS' co-star Bobby Norris on Fubar Radio, she said: "I felt like I got along really well with him on the way out there, and to be honest, I liked him throughout the whole experience.

"I genuinely didn't realise that he didn't like me until the last day, and even then, looking back, I thought maybe it was just because the situation was starting to get a bit of a struggle for him and I felt that maybe he was just using that as an out. But apparently, he just genuinely doesn't like me.

"I wasn't playing up to the cameras. I think after about a day of being there, you forget the cameras are there, and all you want to do is survive.

"It's a shame that he has that opinion of me. And I genuinely from the bottom of my heart quite liked him and still do."