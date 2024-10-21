Georgia Harrison has started dating again.

Georgia Harrison is dating again

The 29-year-old reality star shortly became the victim of revenge porn last year and her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear was later jailed for posting an explicit video of themselves online without her consent but she has now revealed that she has started seeing someone, although it just "early days" at the moment.

She told OK! Magazine: "I’m sort of seeing someone but it’s early days so I don’t want to say much. I’m seeing where it goes."

The former ‘Love Island’ star waived her anonymity so she could publicly fight on behalf of other victims of revenge porn, and former 'Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate Stephen, 34, was initially sentenced to 21 months behind bars for voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence in January 2023.

He was released in January 2024 after serving just over 10 months of his sentence.

Meanwhile, Georgia recently enjoyed victory on 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins', when she and boxer Lani Daniels became the only recruits to pass the tough military-style course but she has made some lasting friendships following her time on the programme.

She said: "For sure, and it was amazing to watch them overcome their fears. There were some really empowering moments but hilarious ones, too. At times we’d be in fits of laughter thinking, “What are we doing with our lives?” Since the show, Bianca [Gascoigne] has become like a sister. I know we’ll always be close. Then, of course, Bobby [Norris], Marnie [Simpson] and Pete [Wicks]. We’ve all got a group chat."

The former 'TOWIE' star also noted that any injuries she sustained have started to heal now, but did admit that she felt like she had been "hit by a bus" for a long time after filming finished.

She said: "They’ve healed now, but I felt like I’d been hit by a bus for a long time [laughs]. My feet were in a terrible state and carrying the 15kg weight around was tough. I’m more of a yoga or running girl. I dreaded getting an injury. I didn’t want to go full throttle and then have to leave."