J.B Gill believes he can win 'Strictly Come Dancing' as "the underdog".

JB Gill is enjoying Strictly Come Dancing

The JLS singer - who is dancing with Lauren Oakley after his original partner Amy Dowden had to pull out due to injury - knows he isn't the favourite to lift the glitterball trophy, with blind comic Chris McCausland tipped to triumph, but he's still doing his best and hopes to prove people wrong by being rewarded for his hard work.

Referencing how JLS were 'X Factor' runners up to Alexandra Burke in 2008, he told The Sun newspaper: “You have to have your eye on the prize because you’ve got to be in it to win it.

“With any final, sometimes the underdogs can go and win it.

“All we can do is put our best foot forward and make sure our routines are the best that we can do them — the rest is down to the power of the people.

“This is slightly different to 'X Factor' because I think coming second was ­probably the right thing for us at that time, although we were ­desperate to win.

“I think it definitely did help our career as JLS, but I still have a career — as does everybody else in the show.

“Winning 'Strictly' would really be the icing on the cake. We’ve worked incredibly hard and we’ve gone through challenges as well.

“If you can go all the way and pick up the trophy, then it’s an incredible achievement for all the hard work that you put in.”

The 'Beat Again' hitmaker has started to enjoy the routines more and thinks that's helped his performance.

He said: "It’s just been amazing for me to express myself musically.

“I think that has been the turning point, really — just being able to have routines that perhaps compliment me and my style a bit more.

“I’ve been able to really enjoy the dancing. It made the difference.”

And when 'Strictly' is over, J.B. hopes to put his new dance skills to the test in a different way.

He said: “You know, Craig Revel Horwood said one week that I was becoming the showman.

“So, yeah, listen, I would ­definitely be up for the West End!”