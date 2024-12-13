JB Gill felt he 'was at a disadvantage' after swapping partners during this year's Strictly

JB Gill “initially” felt he was "at a disadvantage" after having to change partners halfway through this year's series of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 37-year-old JLS star had to swiftly build a new partnership with pro Lauren Oakley after Amy Dowden had to make a shock exit from the show following an injury, and admitted it was a “difficult adjustment” to make.

Speaking ahead of Saturday night’s (14.12.24) final at a press conference, JB said: "Initially I felt like it was a disadvantage, to be honest, because, you know, I was very used to dancing and working with Amy.

"By definition, working with anybody else would have been different, Lauren or any other pro, so coming in and having to then work with Lauren, and to her style of teaching, the way she works, it's completely different.

"I feel like my background has enabled me to deal with it better, but certainly the first couple of weeks, I think I was lucky in the sense that I had a Couple's Choice, and then we went into Samba.

"Then by the time we actually did a ballroom dance together, the Quickstep, we'd kind of been working with each other for about three weeks.

"So, you know, that was a difficult adjustment to make, and I don't think people understand quite how difficult it is to do partner work with somebody, then work with someone completely different.

"Obviously, for the pros, they're used to it, because they've been doing it for 15, 20, however many years. For me it was tough, initially."

However, on reflection, JB – who has become a favourite to lift the glitterball trophy – believes it’s been an overall positive transition as he’s been able to showcase more sides to himself through having two partners.

He added: "I think in hindsight, it probably has been an advantage, because it's meant that I've had to survive through every experience.

"Obviously, I had to work with Amy, had to overcome that situation in the middle where there was changing and so on, then had to adopt a slightly different style in the sense of working with Lauren.

"I don't know, maybe it's helped me showcase different parts of me as well, It's only been helpful, I guess."

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2024 final airs on Saturday at 6pm on BBC One and iPlayer.