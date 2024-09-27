JB Gill still does the morning school run “every day” with his children before heading to 'Strictly Come Dancing' training.

The 37-year-old pop star - who is best known for being part of boy band JLS - is competing on this year's series of the BBC Latin and ballroom competition, and admitted it’s important to him that he can still fulfil his responsibilities as a dad, while juggling his hectic schedule.

JB - who has Ace, 10, and Chiara, six, with backing dancer wife Chloe Tangney – told the BBC's ‘Tiny Happy People’: “Family is everything to me. Chiara has already made cards and little tokens for me to put in my dressing room for the live shows and then my wife will be there every single week for as long as I’m in it.

“Ace wants to watch all the shows live but he has football the following morning so we’ll watch with the kids after football on Sunday."

When asked about how he plans to balance his time between training and his brood, JB - who is partnered with pro Amy Dowden - shared that Chloe is a great support system and he plans to still be a part of the children's daily routine.

He said: “Chloe is the best. She will literally hold down the fort for me while I’m in rehearsals, but I’m planning to do the morning school run every day.

“And once the kids have finished school and all their activities, we'll hopefully be able to have dinner together most days which is an important time for us to debrief about training and chat about the days that we've had.”

JB – who previously won the Christmas special of 'Strictly' 10 years ago – also revealed that his family thought he was announcing a pregnancy when he told them the news he was joining this year’s series.

He said: “I invited all my family over for a BBQ and announced that I was on Strictly there!

“They all thought I was announcing a pregnancy with my wife Chloe, so they were expecting different news, but the whole family are fans of the show and they’re looking forward to watching me on TV and even coming down to the studio to cheer me on.”