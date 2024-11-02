JB Gill has topped the 'Strictly Come Dancing' leaderboard.

The 37-year-old pop star and Lauren Oakley, his stand-in professional partner, scored 39 points with their latest routine on the BBC show.

JB and Lauren, 33 - who was stepping in for Amy Dowden - were awarded nine points by Craig Revel Horwood, and ten points from each of the other three 'Strictly' judges.

Amy, 34, missed the latest episode of the show after falling ill last weekend. However, the professional dancer still sent messages of support to JB and Lauren before their performance.

Amy - who missed the 2023 series of 'Strictly' after being diagnosed with breast cancer - wrote on Instagram: "Wishing these two the absolute best of luck tonight! I'm going to be your biggest cheerleader!"

The TV star also heaped praise on JB and Lauren, who was promoted after Amy fell ill.

Amy - who also has Crohn's disease, which causes parts of the digestive system to become inflamed - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "JB it says everything how you've been able to adapt to a new professional, produce such a great number (so excited for everyone to see) whilst supporting me! I'm so lucky! You're a STAR! I know what tonight means to you! Thank you! (sic)"

Elsewhere, JB's table-topping score was actually matched by Tasha Ghouri and her professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

The 26-year-old model and Aljaz, 34, danced a Couple's Choice routine to 'What About Us' by Pink.

However, Craig once again stopped them from achieving a perfect score.