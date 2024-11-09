JB Gill has once again topped the 'Strictly Come Dancing' leaderboard.

The 37-year-old pop star and his professional partner Lauren Oakley wowed the judges with their samba routine, earning a score of 37 points out of a possible 40.

'Strictly' judge Anton Du Beke said: "I’m stunned, man alive, you brung it ... wriggly and full of snake oil, I came over a bit peculiar."

JB is set to finish the series alongside Lauren, after Amy Dowden - his original partner - was forced to withdraw from the BBC show.

A 'Strictly Come Dancing' spokesperson recently announced that Amy, 34, won't return to the dancer floor this year, after suffering a foot injury.

The spokesperson explained: "Sadly, Amy Dowden will not be partaking in the rest of the competition this year.

"Whilst Amy focuses on her recovery following a foot injury, fellow professional dancer, Lauren Oakley, will step in as JB's dance partner.

"The health and wellbeing of everyone involved in 'Strictly' are always the utmost priority."

Meanwhile, JB's table-topping score was matched by Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec, her professional partner.

The duo managed to score 37 points with their quickstep routine, and the judges were full of praise for their efforts.

Motsi Mabuse said: "It had everything. [It was] full of detail and you made it look easy."

The top and bottom of the 'Strictly' leaderboard was actually separated by just seven points on the night. However, Shayne Ward and Jamie Borthwick could both face an anxious wait after they recorded the lowest scores of the evening.