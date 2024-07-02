Girls Aloud are reportedly working on a one-off TV special which will document their reunion tour.

Members Kimberley Walsh, 42, Cheryl, 41, Nadine Coyle, 39, and Nicola Roberts, 38, have just completed 'The Girls Aloud Show' dates, which was their first tour as a quartet without late bandmate Sarah Harding, who passed away at the age of 39 in September 2021.

The 'Biology' hitmakers were followed by a camera crew for the tour who captured the most magical moments on stage as well as what went on behind-the-scenes and that footage will be used to create a documentary for ITV.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "There’s a number of options on the table as to how ITV could deliver the final piece.

"Backstage footage has been captured but bosses feel there’s equal value in presenting the show in its entirety as one glossy set piece."

Girls Aloud - who were formed in 2002 on TV talent show 'Popstars: The Rivals' - want the final programme to honour the memory of Sarah, who was the inspiration behind the reunion tour.

The source added: "Honouring their legacy and remembering Sarah is so important. However the finished product ends up, it will be a gorgeous piece of TV."

After their reunion tour came to a close, Nicola paid tribute to her late bandmate, and emphasised Sarah was "very involved in the show".

She said: "That was the priority from the get-go. We planned those moments carefully … everybody adding what they wanted to see of Sarah, and what we thought the fans would want to see, keeping all of her parts in there, but finding the balance, thinking about how her family would see the show, and her friends, and what she would like to have been seen of herself.

"There was a lot of thought and discussion. I think we got it right … the DMs are full of people saying we did Sarah proud. It’s very rewarding to know that we did our friend proud."