Gogglebox's Georgia Bell has given birth to her second child.

The 24-year-old TV star and her partner Josh Newby - who have two-year-old boy Hugo - welcomed second son Ralphie into the world on Sunday (10.11.24).

She posted several pictures of her newborn, and wrote on Instagram: "Ralphie James Newby

Our precious boy born Nov 10th 11:27pm weighing 7lbs10oz

"Settling into the life of a family of 5, we all love you unbelievable amounts little one... (sic)"

Georgia appears opposite her pal Abbie Lynn on the Channel 4 show, after they joined the cast in 2018.

On Friday night's (08.11.24) episode, fans suspected she was due to give birth any day after Abbie said: "Can you believe Gee that you are due to have a baby, officially tomorrow?"

Georgia said: "It's quite overwhelming."

Abbie added: "Even I’m overwhelmed for you. How are you just sitting there so calm?"

In response to Georgia's baby post on Instagram, Abbie commented: "Congratulations to the most beautiful family. Extremely proud of you Ge! He is absolutely gorgeous I cannot stop looking (sic)"

Several other 'Gogglebox' stars past and present also passed on their congratulations to Georgia.

Lisa Baggs wrote: "Oh Georgia ! He’s beautiful well done darling huge congrats to you all xx (sic)"

Ellie Warner commented: "Congratulations Georgia. so precious (sic)"

Her sister Izzi Warner posted: "Huge congratulations. he’s absolutely adorable."

Georgia - who has been with Josh since 2018 - announced her pregnancy earlier this year.

She wrote on social media: "One more to adore. Baby Newby #2 Nov 24 (sic)"