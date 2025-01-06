Robson Green and Rishi Nair were mobbed by thousands of 'Grantchester' "super-fans" in Las Vegas.

Robson Green was mobbed by thousands of Grantchester fans in Las Vegas

The 60-year-old actor, who stars in the ITV series as DI Geordie Keating, and his 33-year-old co-star, who plays Reverend Alphy Kotteram, were in the US city last summer to attend a press launch of the drama - which is shown across the Atlantic - and their thought of only 100 fans showing up turned into "about 2,000" "bonkers" obsessives.

Robson told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "About 2,000 super-fans turned up.

"It was like being at a Taylor Swift concert - it was so surreal.

"We spent a lot of time talking to them.

"It really reinforced the love and joy and happiness I have for this show because it just transcends so many barriers and has so many universal themes.

"And the fact that it's loved around the world - and in Las Vegas - fills my heart with joy."

The 'Soldier Soldier' actor has starred in the show since it began back in 2014 and considers it to be one of the most enjoyable roles of his career.

He added: "I'm just being present in a very enjoyable and healthy environment, and that's what 'Grantchester' is."

Rishi replaces Tom Brittney as the vicar in this series and Robson was saddened by the departure of his co-star for the past five years.

He admitted: "It was really, genuinely upsetting to see Tom go because we've been through so much together.

"It's the stuff behind the lens, before a take, that I'll miss.

"And it's just one word - laughter. And another one - joy.

"We were saying goodbye to something really special, a relationship that has developed over many years."

'Grantchester' series nine begins on Wednesday (08.01.25) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.