'Grantchester' has been renewed for a 10th season.

Robson Green will be back for another series of Grantchester

The long running detective drama series - which airs in both the US and the UK - has been commissioned for another run with Robson Green returning as DI Georgie Keating.

Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson said: "I couldn't be happier to recommission Grantchester for a 10th season.

"This is hands down one of our most popular series, and I know the fans will be thrilled to see it continue with the outstanding Robson Green and Rishi Nair back for more crime solving."

Season nine - which is currently airing in the US and coming to the UK at a later date - will mark the end of Tom Brittney's time on the show as Will Davenport.

Instead, Rishi Nair's Vicar Alphy Kottaram - who first appeared in the ninth series - will take the lead with Robson.

As well as Rishi and his co-star, other returning stars include Al Weaver, Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale, Tessa Peake-Jones, Bradley Hall, Nick Brimble and Melissa Jones.

Writer and executive producer Daisy Coulam commented: "This show is a testament to our lovely team — the cast and crew.

"I'm so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our 10th season and another glorious summer in Grantchester."

Robson previously admitted he was amazed to find out the ITV show is so popular around the world.

Back in December, he was quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: "I just came back from doing a fishing show in Australia. In the outback I was with what I'd call really stereotypical Australian blokes, who told me 'Grantchester' was their favourite show!

"Wow. I feel honoured and privileged to be part of something that is enjoyed around the world."