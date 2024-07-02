Graziano Di Prima and his wife Giada aren't fazed by the so-called 'Strictly Come Dancing' curse.

The 30-year-old Sicilian dancer has been on the BBC One Latin and ballroom show since 2018 and his other half, who is also a dancer, insists anyone could embark on an affair in any workplace, so it's not just specific to the programme.

His spouse told OK! Magazine: "The 'curse' is in every job.

"It could happen in an office or a bar. I think the most important thing is trusting the person."

The Italian Stallion said: "We do the same job – we are professional dancers.

"We respect each other and have principles, and we try to share everything we are going through in the season with each other. Giada is my best friend, she knows everything. When you don't want to do things in the wrong way, you never even think of it."

The show became the centre of a kissing scandal after comedian Seann Walsh, 38, was spotted smooching professional dancer Katya Jones, 35, in 2018, when they were both in long-term relationships.

Meanwhile, Graziano and his wife Giada revealed they would like to start a family one day, but only when they feel the time is right.

Graziano said: "We are both dancers, and I always say to my wife, when she feels ready I am always here to support her.

"We have to find the right time in our lives to do it. Of course, we want a family in the future, absolutely."

Giada added: "We both want a family. I think it's a little bit different with our work, especially for us ladies. We have to stop our careers and our bodies change. You have to be ready 100 per cent to dedicate all of yourself to this, and then hope you can come back."