Dean Gaffney has led tributes to Paul Danan, who has died aged 46.

TV stars have paid tribute to Paul Danan

The 'EastEnders' actor is among several celebrities who took to social media on Thursday (16.01.25) to remember the former 'Hollyoaks' star, and he recalled Paul having a "heart of gold".

Dean wrote on his Instagram Story: "You had your demons but my god you had a heart of gold... RIP Mr Paul Danan."

Former 'Big Brother' star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace also paid tribute to her friend, admitting she will "cherish" all the "happy memories" the pair shared.

She wrote on Instagram: "Paul Danan... a friend of mine... I'm so shocked and heartbroken.... my darling man... I will cherish all our happy memories

u beautiful amazing talented human

im so very sorry (sic)"

'Hollyoaks' star Chelsee Healey commented on Aisleyne’s post: "This is so sad."

Ex-'EastEnders' actor Michael Greco praised Paul for being a "genuine and caring man" in a world of "falsities and fake people".

He wrote on X: "So, so sad to read about the passing of Paul Danan. In this day and age of falsities and fake people, he was a genuine and caring man who just wanted to please everyone. A lovely warm man that will be missed by many. R.I.P. Buddy (sic)"

What's more, former darts ace Bobby George remembered Paul as a "very bubbly young man", after starring alongside him in 2004 film 'One Man and His Dog'.

He wrote on X: "So sad to hear of the passing of Paul Danan. We worked together on the film ‘one man and his dog’ a few years ago he was a very bubbly young man. Condolences go out to his family and friends at this very sad time. (sic)"

Paul's management confirmed on Thursday morning that he had passed away, but his cause of death is not yet known.

They said in a statement: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old.

"Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

"His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

"During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time."

Paul was best known for playing Sol Patrick in the Channel 4 soap and appearing in the first-ever series of ITV's 'Celebrity Love Island' - on which he hooked up with model and socialite Lady Isabella Hervey - in 2005.

He took a break from TV to battle drug and drink demons, before returning to the limelight in 2017's 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

More recently, he had been running a Morning After Drama group and prison workshops to help addiction sufferers.

His final Instagram post on January 9th was a video of himself auditioning to appear in Shakespeare play 'Twelfth Night'.

Paul wrote in the caption: "Audition for A Twelfth Night to play Orsino.

It's been a long time since I've gone near a bit of the Master that is Our pioneer Sir William Shakespeare. You forget what a Genius he really was and remember how beautiful and exhilarating it is when you get stuck in to tackling his work. It's an amazing experience! I forget sometimes how much i need to be awoken... #twelfthnight #stafford #shakespeare (sic)"

Last year, Paul told how he had "died" and been brought back after suffering respiratory failure when he collapsed at his home, which was triggered by his "obsessive" vape usage.