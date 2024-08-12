Helen Flanagan would “love to return” to ‘Coronation Street’ in the future.

Helen Flanagan would 'love to return' to Coronation Street in the future

The 34-year-old actress - who has Matilda, seven, Delilah, five, and Charlie, two, with her ex fiancé Scott Sinclair - played Rosie Webster in the ITV soap until her 2018 departure, and has now revealed she’s keen to reprise her role “at some point”, though thinks returning in the near future would be too tricky for her youngest.

Helen told OK!: “I would never say never when it comes to ‘Corrie’ but the filming schedule could be quite intense for my little boy at the moment. I’d love to return at some point.”

The former soap star added she was determined to return to acting, though emphasised she always has to prioritise her children before signing on to any jobs.

She explained: “I really want to get back into acting. I went for an audition the other day and I did get it, that’s really nice.

“I am a mummy so I always consider my children before I take jobs on.”

Helen is due to appear on ‘Celebs Go Dating’ in an effort to find lasting love, though revealed she had previously been asked to star in the E4 show after she broke up with Scott in 2022.

She said: “I love the show and I was asked before when I had just split up with my ex fiancé but I wasn’t in the right mind space. I’ve been single for two years and I really wanted to do it.”

Although she’s excited to appear on the show, the actress - who will be joined by the likes of ‘Love Island’ star Chris Taylor, ‘Gogglebox’ alum Stephen Webb, ‘Married At First Sight UK’s Ella Morgan, ’Made in Chelsea’s Tristan Phillips and musician Jamelia - was nearly “thrown out” of the programme after she broke one of the series’ rules.

Dating agent Anna Williamson told The Sun newspaper: “Helen, I just love her. What I will say about her though - and I don’t want to spoil anything - but Helen has the biggest cliffhanger pivot of a storyline that we’ve ever had in ‘Celebs Go Dating’ history.

“Helen nearly got thrown out of the agency two weeks ago. She did something huge which goes against all the rules of the agency.”