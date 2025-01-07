Holly Willoughby is set for a £1 million payday from ITV as the channel has three new programmes lined up for her.

Holly Willoughby is to be offered three new shows by ITV

The 43-year-old star is expected to receive the deals over the next year as ITV bosses are keen to maintain their close relationship with the former 'This Morning' presenter.

Channel chiefs are set to commission a full series of the revived challenge show 'You Bet!', which she hosts alongside Stephen Mulhern, whilst she could also be offered another Saturday night entertainment programme as well as a game show or quiz.

A TV insider told The Sun: "ITV chiefs are attempting to future-proof their relationship with Holly, who they very much see as having launched and nurtured her career on the network.

"But they also understand she has earned her place as one of Britain's biggest TV stars, and inevitably rivals will make her offers – so they feel they have to tempt her to stay.

"Of course, it's entirely up to Holly if she takes up ITV's deal or starts to consider her options elsewhere."

Holly has been recruited by Netflix to front the reality series 'Celebrity Bear Hunt', in which adventurer Bear Grylls will chase a line-up of famous faces through the Costa Rican jungle.

The new show will begin streaming next month and it was previously revealed that the celebrity contestants had been warned about the danger of deadly animal attacks.

A source said: "'Celebrity Bear Hunt' is not for the faint-hearted and all the celebrities who have signed up know they’re going to be heading into the wild where it’s teeming with animal nasties.

"As well as snakes like the venomous hog-nosed pit viper and spiders like the black widow and brown recluse, the jungle is also teeming with bats which can spread rabies.

"Naturally, every precaution possible has been put in place by Netflix to ensure the safety of everyone working on the show, from the crew to the celebrities, but it’s a show which isn’t for the faint-hearted."