Jorgie Porter has given birth to her second child with Oliver Piotrowski.

The former 'Hollyoaks' actress - who announced her pregnancy seven months ago - confirmed she gave birth this week in an Instagram post on Wednesday (11.12.24) alongside a photo of her newborn baby's hand.

She wrote: "She’s here…! We are complete."

Jorgie, 36, also paid tribute to her nurse Sandi Goulding for her support during the birth.

She added: "Thank you to everyone at Wigan hospital Especially @sandi_goulding who is our everything... couldn’t of asked for a better day. (sic)"

Sandi replied: "She’s amazing and you guy’s are amazing, best day getting to be with you all and being a tiny part of her arrival xxx".

Jorgie recently admitted her pregnancy had felt like it lasted "54 years", and it didn't make things easier being her second child.

Speaking a few weeks before giving birth, she told the MailOnline: "My belly's stretched loads bigger. I feel like I've been pregnant for 54 years!"

And she was excited to grow her own "family unit" with the new arrival.

She added: "I think it's good because we don't have alot of family, so we want to create a big family unit.

"I think every woman feels pressure to go back to work or might feel guilty that they want to go back to work, so it's all a bit of a minefield, but I have the best support."

Back in May, she confirmed her pregnancy in an episode of ITVBe's 'Drama Queens', revealing she and Ollie - who had their son Forest in November 2022 - were due to become parents again.

She told her co-stars: “So guys... guess what? I am pregnant.”

Jorgie - who tragically lost her quadruplets at 14 weeks back in 2021 - also took to Instagram to share a baby scan video featuring her little boy and their dog and captioned it: "We’ve been keeping a little secret."