Jorgie Porter is expecting her second child after suffering a devastating miscarriage.

The 'Hollyoaks' star confirmed on Wednesday's (29.05.24) episode of ITVBe's 'Drama Queens' that she and fiancé Ollie Piotrowsk - who had their son Forest in November 2022 - are due to become parents again.

She told her co-stars: “So guys... guess what? I am pregnant.”

Jorgie admitted: “And I am a little bit moody, not full mood.”

The 36-year-old actress also took to Instagram to share a baby scan video featuring her little boy and their dog and captioned it: "We’ve been keeping a little secret."

Jorgie tragically lost her quadruplets at 14 weeks back in 2021, and she had never felt a worse pain than when she got the news from doctors that her babies were gone.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror newspaper, she said: "My miscarriage was the hardest thing I’ve had to go through in my life. None of the doctors knew why it happened. I had four times the hormones, and then afterwards, the feeling of being pregnant never went away.

“Ollie and I had felt so ready to be parents. I just didn’t understand how it could be taken away.

“There is no pain like it, and it was the same for Ollie.

“Some think, ‘It’s the woman’s body’, but that’s not true. If anything, it makes the male partner feel he can’t be upset. So it’s important to talk about it.”

Jorgie - who plays Theresa McQueen on the E4 soap and appeared on reality shows 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' and 'Dancing On Ice' - intends to tell Forest and now her unborn child about their late sibling when they are older.

She said: “I felt very lucky to be able to speak to friends who have suffered miscarriages and got through the other side.

“I don’t think I can ever move away from what happened. It’s about progression. If I talk about Forest it’s important I don’t ignore what happened. If it had not happened, I wouldn’t be mum to Forest.

“When he’s older I’ll definitely tell him about our lost babies.”