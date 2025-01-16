Jorgie Porter is already keen to return to 'Hollyoaks'.

Jorgie Porter has opened up about a Hollyoaks return

The 37-year-old star - who has son Forest, two, with fiance Ollie Piotrwoski - welcomed the couple's baby girl Peony into the world a month ago, and she would love to get back into the swing of things with her professional life.

She told OK! magazine: "I love working, I've been doing it from such a young age, and I did 'Hollyoaks' and 'Dancing On Ice' at the same time.

"Obviously it's not as easy having a baby too, but maybe I'll ask them if I can just bring Peony to the show and then ask the costume department if they can just hide her!"

Jorgie - who played Theresa McQueen on the soap from 2008 until her exit for maternity leave in October 2024 - would also love to finally appear on 'Strictly Come Dancing' and make the most of her ballet experience.

She added: "I miss dancing, it's my first love. So anything involving dancing would be my dream.

"I cry every time 'Strictly' comes on because I'd love to do it!"

The actress also insisted she has no plans for another baby, particularly after a tough few years, having lost her quadruplets during her first pregnancy in 2021.

The following year, she had another miscarriage six weeks into her second pregnancy, before later welcoming Forest into the world.

She said: ""There's only been about 15 months since 2021 that I haven't been pregnant, and I need me back, I need my body back."

Meanwhile, Jorgie admitted "the panic always sits with you when you're pregnant", considering what she's been through.

She explained: "I refused to let anyone celebrate any of the milestones when I was pregnant with Forest, I was adamant about it because I was extremely stressed.

"This time I made a point of us trying to enjoy every minute, because even if things hadn't gone well, I wanted to be able think, 'Well before that was great.' "