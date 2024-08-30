‘The Inbetweeners’ showrunner Damon Beesley constantly thinks about what the show’s four lead characters would be doing as grown-ups.

Damon, 53, who created the Channel 4 schoolboy comedy that ran from 2008 to 2010 and often works with his writing partner Iain Morris, 51, is said to be in talks to revive the much-loved show, and admitted he especially spends time pondering what jobs Simon, Jay, Will and Neil would be up to in adulthood or where their love lives have gone.

He told The Sun: “I often wonder where the boys would be now. Is Jay selling car stereos with Rio Ferdinand?

“Is Simon still working on Carly? Is Neil a cryptocurrency millionaire? Did Will become Prime Minister for a bit?

“We’d need to be convinced there was a strong enough idea but if there’s enough interest for a new adventure, you never know.”

‘The Inbetweeners’ starred Simon Bird, 40, as geeky Will McKenzie, Joe Thomas, also 40, as constantly lovelorn Simon Cooper, James Buckley, 37, as sex-obsessed Jay Cartwright and Blake Harrison, 39, as dimwit Neil Sutherland.

Actor Joe recently said all the main cast were keen to get back together a decade on from the last spin-off movie from the show, which came out in 2014.

He hinted another film is likelier than a new TV series, telling The Sun: “Yes, it’s happened in various forms. All of us feel it would be nice to do.”

Joe added he is still good friends with the cast, and added “some of the ideas” are “out there” for a revival including a stag do-themed story set in Las Vegas.

But he admitted: “Everybody’s anxiety would be, ‘Will it be as good?’ That is what we would be going in with.”

The comedy ran for three series and spawned two popular films in 2011 and 2014, with the movie sequel seeing the lads travel to Australia.