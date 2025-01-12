James Buckley "doesn't have much drive" to be an actor.

James Buckley 'doesn't have much drive' to be an actor anymore

The 37-year-old star shot to fame when he played sex-mad sixth former Jay Cartwright in the E4 sitcom 'The Inbetweeners' in the late 2000s and still takes on the odd project, but isn't "desperate" to explore new characters on screen.

Speaking on 'James Martin's Saturday Kitchen' on ITV, he said: "I've got a film coming out next year at some point. It's called 'Mother's Pride', I've just done that with Martin Clunes, which was a lot of fun.

"But I'm not desperate to be an actor. I don't really have much drive, to be honest. My favorite thing to do is to be at home. It's got all my favourite people there, it's got all my stuff there."

James - who has also appeared on the sitcom 'White Gold' and starred in the West End production of 2:22 A Ghost Story in 2024 - is now married to model Clair Meek and has Harrison, 11, and nine-year-old Jude with her.

The couple host their YouTube series 'At Home With the Buckleys' together and James - who is thought to have made more than £1 million through the celebrity greetings website Cameo - explained that he would rather be with his family at home than anywhere else.

He said: "If we go on holiday, I get bored after the first day there because 'Well, I've got my video games and stuff at home...' If I have a holiday, I just want to spend a week at home with nothing to do. That would be my perfect holiday!"

The 'Finders Keepers' actor previously revealed that the main motivation he would have to return to his role on 'The Inbetweeners' would be financial.

He told Headliners: "It's no secret that would be the most profitable thing I could go into right now.

"I do have children, I do have a family, I do have bills, and sometimes you've got to take that into consideration, just as a practical thing, a boring, dull, provider of a family thing.

"All that stuff I do think about and what's great is I know, if four of us boys get together — and (writers) Iain Morris and Damon Beesley — and we all have a little chat and we said 'Shall we go again?' I know it would be greenlit straight away."