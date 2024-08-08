ITV are plotting to poach Amanda Holden and Alan Carr for a new show.

The channel are said to be keen to land the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge’ and the ‘Chatty Man’ host - who currently front BBC series 'Amanda and Alan’s Italian Job', a reality show assisting with property renovations across the European country - for a "21st-century version" of ‘Wish You Were Here…?’, the 1974 vacation programme presented by Judith Chalmers.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “You’re talking about a potential 21st-century version of ‘Wish You Were Here…?’.

“Which is ironic because Alan has joked that Amanda - who’s often pictured holidaying in a luxurious foreign resort - is a modern-day Judith Chalmers.

“But in recent years many of her journeys abroad have been with Alan by her side, and their friendship has grown deeper while making the three series of the Mediterranean travel shows."

The 53-year-old TV personality and the 48-year-old stand-up comedian have been described as a “winning combination”.

The insider added: “The duo are even on holiday together now in Greece and the most recent video of them messing around in the Med has been watched eight million times.

“That just goes to show their pairing is a winning combination - she brings the glamour, he brings the giggles.”

The pair bumped into 'BGT' winner Sydnie Christmas in Corfu, and Amanda quipped she "couldn't keep away" from the singer.

In an Instagram video, Sydnie said: "Got to Corfu. And, she's only gone and followed me," before showing Amanda, who judges the show with Alesha Dixon, 45, Simon Cowell, 64, and Bruno Tonioli,68.

Amanda responded: "Couldn't keep away!"