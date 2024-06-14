ITV stars are reportedly panicking over potential job cuts.

ITV is planning to make cuts

The broadcaster is seeking to make significant cuts amid falling viewer ratings and advertising revenues, and some of ITV's best-known TV presenters - including members of the 'Loose Women' panel - are said to be among those at risk of losing their jobs in the coming months.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It’s panic station time. The presenters’ contracts are under major review when they come to expire - normally in August or September - and further cuts have been warned of."

The TV presenters who are thought to be most at-risk are those on 12-month contracts with the broadcaster.

However, 'This Morning' host Dermot O'Leary - who only has a 12-month deal with ITV - isn't thought to be in any danger at the moment.

The insider explained: "Dermot polls really well with viewers and absolutely no one wants him to go anywhere. So he’ll be safe.

"Editors are so concerned that they are sending staff daily ‘heat maps’ on ratings, showing which items lost viewers.

"A few of the 'Loose Women' panel are worried too, as so many new faces have been brought in and some have worked better than others."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, ITV announced plans to cut 200 jobs in an effort to save around £50 million a year.

Despite this, the broadcaster remains optimistic about its long-term prospects.

An ITV spokesperson said: "We’re very proud of our teams, on and off screen, who produce 71⁄2 hours of brilliant live content every weekday.

"ITV’s daytime shows reach 7.5 million viewers weekly."