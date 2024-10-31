James May has blasted “miserable” TV executives for the scrapping of his Amazon TV show after three series.

The 61-year-old presenter had , fronted his ‘Old Man In …’ travel series on the company’s Prime Video platform since 2020, but he claimed it has been canned because they “don’t want any more" of it.

He told Yahoo UK: “Well, ‘Our Man In …’ is actually finished, they don’t want any more of that, so I won’t be doing that … they just didn’t want it anymore, miserable b*******

“But that does take you away from home for a long time, which I wasn’t so keen on these days anyway.”

After driving off from ‘The Grand Tour’ with his ‘Top Gear’ co-star Richard Hammond, 54, last month, he is back in the driving seat as he fronts ‘James May and The Dull Men’s Club’ on the TV channel Quest.

The show sees him come up with creative gadgets and items, including an easy pothole fixer, as well as he and his ‘Dull Men’ answer questions on some of “the essential conundrums you didn’t know you had” when it airs on Tuesday, November 5 at 9pm.

Speaking of the show, which he worked alongside BBC series ‘James May’s Man Lab’’s Creative Director, Simeon Oakley on, he told The Telegraph: “It’s a bit farty to say this, but what used to be considered the attributes of basic manliness are being mocked.

"The idea of being thorough, or being able to make things or use tools: it’s all considered a bit dad, a bit dull.

“So in the show we decided to headbutt it by being interesting about being dull while acknowledging that everyone thinks the things we do are dull.”