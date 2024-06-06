James May has reportedly been forced to scrap his cooking show because he's become too skilled in the kitchen.

The former 'Top Gear' star has presented two series of 'Oh Cook!' for Amazon Prime Video as he embarked on his own culinary journey, but as his talents have grown, it's said he feels the programme has jumped the shark and gone beyond the original joke.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "The whole idea behind the show was James being a clueless cook and learning on the job.

“It was a totally fresh concept that viewers lapped up, as usually cooking series are presented by professional chefs.

“But after two seasons, James is now quite a good cook, so it’s not a gag he can continue to flog.”

The show first aired in 2020, with the name inspired by his sweary catchphrase from 'Top Gear'.

In each episode, James was taught the basics for making a certain meal or kind of cuisine, ranging from curries to a roast dinner.

The second series aired in May 2023 and saw him take things further, while he even went on to release his own cookery book.

Meanwhile, the 61-year-old star recently ruled out the idea of working with Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond again, bringing an end to their 21-year TV partnership with the conclusion of 'The Grand Tour'.

He told UniLad: "I think people would only really like us doing cars, despite what some people say - ‘Oh, I think you should all go off and do cooking or you should all go and do a podcast about nothing.’

“But I don’t think so, I think we should let it lie, what we did.”

This comes after Clarkson revealed he and his ‘The Grand Tour’ co-stars would be leaving the programme because he had run out of ideas for future instalments of the series.

During an interview with The Times newspaper, he said: “I've driven cars higher than anyone else and further north than anyone else. We've done everything you can do with a car. When we had meetings about what to do next, people just threw their arms in the air.”