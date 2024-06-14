James May has been surprised by his own longevity in the TV business.

James May has been surprised by his success

The 61-year-old TV presenter has starred alongside Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond on 'Top Gear' and 'The Grand Tour, and James has confessed to being surprised by his success in the industry.

He said on 'The Today Podcast': "We’ve done it for nearly 22 years - a lot longer than we thought we would.

"I thought, when I started doing it in 2003 or 2004, that this was a bit of a laugh. Maybe it’ll last a few years. And, here we are, grey and wizened and sagging. And we’ve only just stopped doing it. It’s quite remarkable.

"You have to be grateful for the opportunity and thankful that it happened, and accept ... you know, I don’t want to be the person in the pub who used to be on the telly."

James subsequently admitted that he's unlikely to reunite with Jeremy and Richard to make another motoring show.

Asked about the possibility, he replied: "We’re not going to make another series together about cars, no.

"Well, hang on. You should never say no, should you? I think it is pretty unlikely."

James later joked about his remaining ambitions in life.

The veteran TV star - who launched 'The Grand Tour' alongside his co-stars in 2016 - quipped: "My greatest remaining ambition is to get to the end of my life without running over anybody. Because I’ve managed it so far and it would be deeply ironic and very unpopular if it happened now."