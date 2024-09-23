James May's gin will be celebrated with a week-long food festival.

James May's gin will feature in a special menu at Market Place

The 'Grand Tour' presenter has teamed up with Market Place to celebrate two years of its site in London's Vauxhall, with vendors using the star's James Gin to create limited-edition special dishes including a gin + zest pizza at Made in Puglia, gin and tonic fish and chips at Wicked Fish, and Yorkshire Burrito's gin-infused chicken roast wrap.

Blake Henderson, Managing Director at Market Place said: “We couldn’t be-gin to explain how excited we are to be celebrating Market Place Vauxhall’s second birthday this year with the one and only James May, allowing our customers to get an exclusive taste of the superb James Gin.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to mark the success we have had at Market Place over the last two years; a story that began with one venue in Peckham, now expanded into four sites across the city with more on the way. We look forward to what the future has in store for us!”

Kicking off the celebrations on Monday (23.09.24), James himself will take part in an exclusive Q+A session at Market Place Vauxhall at 7pm, where he will discuss how James Gin came to life and offer some funny anecdotes about his venture into alcohol.

Tickets are £21.60 and include a James Gin + Double Dutch Tonic on entry along with a £10 food voucher which can be redeemed at one of Market Place's 12 street food traders. Book at https://www.eventim-light.com/uk/a/6695c7a9b6190c28cbf82934/e/66ba091355737158d964d1c4?lang=en