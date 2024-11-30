Jane Moore was "really disappointed" to be the first person voted off 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'.

Jane Moore has been voted off I'm A Celebrity...

The 'Loose Women' panelist never expected she would make it "the whole way" to the final of the show, but after being told she would be the first star to depart the camp on Friday(29.11.24) she felt her contribution to the group had gone unrecognised by the public.

Speaking to Sam Thompson on spin-off show I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked', she said: "I'm not going to sugar coat it I'm really disappointed to be first out because I hoped that people would see how hard I worked and how integral I was to the camp.

"I would have liked to have been second or third, I knew I wasn't going to make it the whole way. But I can't say that anyone deserved to be out before me. My camp bestie was Danny [Jones]."

The 63-year-old star admitted the group had discussed how audiences may have been disappointed by the lack of "drama" between them and lamented how the "hard workers" had taken a backseat to the more "flamboyant" members of the camp.

She said: "We discussed at one point that maybe we were all getting on too well because viewers like it when there's drama, but we couldn't do it.

"I think you need to ask Melvin [Odoom] if Dean [ McCullough] was pulling his weight. There are the show people in the camp, that are providing the entertainment, maybe people that are providing good TV.

"There are hard workers that allow them to be flamboyant."

And Jane backed the camp's "quiet hard workers", Coleen Rooney and Melvin Odoom, to take the crown.

Speaking to 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' hosts Ant and Dec in her exit interview, she said: "I did a lot down there but hard work doesn't pay off as I'm the first one out, people don't notice hard work.

"The more people get voted off, it will get apparent who isn't doing that much.

"I would like to see the quiet hard workers win, there's a lot of showmen in there. I want Coleen or Melvin to win, they're not flamboyant."