Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean to skate for final time on Dancing On Ice

'Dancing on Ice’s Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will skate for the final time on live TV in the show’s upcoming series.

The Olympic champions - who are judges on the TV show - are hanging up their skates, insisting they are now "too old" to perform.

According to The Mirror, Christopher, 66, said: "This will be our last live skate - here on 'Dancing on Ice'. We’re doing our last tour this year as well so once we’ve finished our last skate on tour, we won’t be performing again. There are lots of endings.”

“We’ve been doing it a long time and people our age shouldn’t be doing it now. So we’re just happy that we can still do it.”

The pair officially retired from ice skating in 1998 after winning 16 gold medals at World, European and British Figure Skating Championships and their famous gold at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics.

While they will no longer perform on 'Dancing On Ice', they will remain on the judging panel alongside Diversity’s Ashley Banjo and former 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional Oti Mabuse.

Jayne, 67, said: "'Dancing on Ice' feels like our baby because we were approached by ITV in the early days and we came up with this format together of how it might work. We didn’t know much about TV but they didn’t know how skating works so together, the programme developed and it’s great that we were there from the beginning.”

The new series will once again be hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern and will feature 'EastEnders’ Charlie Brooks, footballer Anton Ferdinand, 'The Traitors’ Mollie Pearce, TV presenter Michaela Strachan, Olympic rower Steve Redgrave and 'Coronation Street' star Sam Aston.