Jeff Brazier and Kelly Brook are among the stars taking part in 'Celebrity Race Across the World' season two.

The 44-year-old presenter will be joined by his younger son Freddie on a globetrotting adventure across South America, while Kelly will be teaming up with her husband Jeremy Parisi as they attempt to be the fastest to travel from Brazil to Chile, all without stepping on a plane.

And the two couples will face competition from actor Kola Bokinni - who is best known for playing Richmond AFC captain Isaac McAdoo in 'Ted Lasso' - and his cousin Mary Ellen, and Scott Mills and his now-husband Sam Vaughan, who filmed the show before they got married last month.

The second celebrity version of the show will see the couples begin the race in Belem - the gateway to the Amazon in north Brazil - and pass through five checkpoints across the length of South America before a dash to the finish line in the Andes, Frutillar in Southern Chile.

Tim Harcourt, Chief Creative Officer of production company Studio Lambert said of the new season: "After the phenomenally successful run of the first celebrity series, and more recently the fourth series of the regular series - we can’t wait to bring audiences along with us to the huge South American continent and its jaw-dropping scenery, in a race which will push our celebrities and their loved ones to their absolute limits."

Last year's first celebrity version of the show saw weather presenter Alex Beresford and his dad Noel win ahead of All Saints' Melanie Blatt and McFly's Harry Judd and their mothers. Racing driver Billy Monger and his sister Bonny were forced to pull out of the final leg due to a family emergency.

The first episode of 'Celebrity Race Across the World' 2024 is scheduled to air on 14 August on BBC One and iPlayer.