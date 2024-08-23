Jermaine Jenas is speaking to lawyers over his dismissal from the BBC.

Jermaine Jenas has started legal action over his sudden dismissal from the BBC

The 41-year-old former footballer had hosted 'The One Show' and 'Match of the Day' for the broadcaster but it was announced on Thursday (23.08.24) by the broadcaster that he would no longer appear and he has now broken his silence on the news.

Speaking on talkSport radio, he said: "I'm gonna be speaking to my lawyers is all I can say about it right now. As you can probably see, I am not happy about it. I can't really talk right now.

"I've just got to leave this to a team of lawyers at the minute who are, yeah, I suppose just managing the situation."

"This is... yeah, it's tough, you know. But I've got to listen to my lawyers."

Little is known about Jermaine's departure from the BBC just yet and the decision was announced just as he was about to take a guest hosting spot on the radio.

At the time, the broadcaster said: "We can confirm Jermaine Jenas is no longer part of our presenting line-up. We were made aware of a breaking news story involving Jermaine Jenas as he went on air for a one-off presenting slot on talkSport Drive.

"We made a decision - with Jermaine - that he should continue to present the show.

"Given the array of serious allegations being reported as the story continues to evolve, it's for Jermaine as a private individual to address them in the way he chooses.

"There are no plans for Jermaine to broadcast as a presenter on talkSport in the immediate future."