Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon don't share a bed

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon no longer share a bed.

The couple have son Rex, five, and daughters Rose, two, and 15-month-old Belle together, while Stacey has Leighton, 12, and Zachary, 16, and Joe has Harry, 16, from previous relationships and they admitted having "three kids in four years" has changed their sleeping arrangements.

Speaking on 'Celebrity Gogglebox', after watching a clip from 'The Nevermets', Joe, 42, said: "We used to have pillow talk, didn't we?"

Stacey replied: "We used to sleep in bed together, do you remember that? Before we had three kids in four years!"

Joe then mimicked Stacey as he said: ''I'll go in Rex's bed with the baby, all right?'' and Stacey answered: "It's what happens, innit babe?'

Meanwhile, Stacey, 34, recently admitted she might one day decide to become a stay-at-home mum.

Speaking on the 'Glad We Had This Chat' podcast, she told host Caroline Hirons: "I’m a phenomenal mum. I'm done with mum guilt. If you’re the mum who loves to be out at work, and I’m the mum who’s like, oh, I love playing at home. They’re both good mums. I don’t understand why one is better than the other in my opinion.

"Whatever phase of life I’m at, I might be this mum right now. But in two years time, if, let’s say, I’ve decided to stay at home and never work again, I might be like, I want to go back to work. Does that make me a bad mum? No, no, it makes me a human that my children can see that I am still a human being. Not just mum.

"I’m not a mythical creature with no feelings and no ambitions."

The 'Loose Women' panellist was then asked if she has ever thought about having more children and failed to give a definitive answer but explained that Belle was a complete surprise anyway.

She said: "Oh, no. I have. I have and I haven't [thought about more kids.] But even we were shocked at Belle because we weren't planning to have another baby. We were definitely planning a break.

"Rex and Rose were only a couple of years apart and Rose was like six months old. But yeah, well, apparently you only need to have sex once and you'll get pregnant."