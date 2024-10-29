Joel Dommett is to host a brand new 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' spin-off.

The 39-year-old comedian reached the final of the ITV1 jungle reality show in 2016 where he was beaten to the crown by 'Gogglebox' legend Scarlett Moffatt, but will now be heading back to Australia to front 'I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked', which will air on ITV2 after the main show has finished.

Speaking on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', he said: "Everyone keeps reminding me, I've never won it! I feel like this is the show that started my career in a way, 2016, I lost, I came second and since then it has grown and grown and I've kept on working to my surprise and everyone else's!"

The show's first spin-off was titled 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW!' and ran from 2002 until 2016 when it was rebranded 'Extra Camp'

and then into 'The Daily Drop' in 2019 but the whole format was axed in 2021.

The 'Masked Singer' presenter had worked on the second version of the show, and featured alongside fellow former campmates such as Emily Atack, Adam Thomas and Joe Swash but as he teams up with 2023 winner Sam Thompson and radio DJ Kemi Rodgers, explained that this time round, main series hosts Ant and Dec will feature far more.

He said: "I did the 'Extra' show for three years, I learned everything there. It stopped for a couple of years and now it feels like the right time to bring it back. "There's a real thirst for it and we're mixing it, we're changing it a lot.

"We're changing the name, which is great, we're gonna have Ant and Dec on every day and we're gonna have the campmates coming to us for interviews. We're just really gonna divulge everything about the show, and really get into the nitty-gritty of it. I love 'I'm A Celebrity' so much, I love it!"

The official lineup of contestants for this year's edition of 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' is yet to be announced, but it has been reported that Coleen Rooney is set to take home a fee of £1.5 million for the show, which will come amid her infamous Wagatha Christie feud with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy.