Josh Widdicombe has been awarded an honorary degree from the University of Exeter.

The 41-year-old comedian - best known for his stint on 'The Last Leg' and his BBC Three sitcom 'Josh' - grew up in Devon before going on to study sociology and linguistics at the University of Manchester, and he was delighted to be recognised in his home county.

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday (15.07.24), he said: "This is a genuine, huge honour. When they got in touch with me about this I was thrilled.

"I would like to begin by thanking everyone at Exeter University for what we all know is an undeserved honour.

"I’m genuinely humbled, particularly because I didn’t even go to this university."

Josh has offered graduates advice, and warned them: "Life isn’t a straight path."

The comedian said: "Your 20s are meant for experimenting.

"When I left university, I was kind of panicked.

"What am I going to do? What am I going to do next? It’s not a race.

"If you don’t know, you will find out, there is no rush about this at all. I spent years at Waterstones.

"I worked at a petrol station ... some of those things I didn’t think were a good use of my time, but life isn’t a straight path.”

He also advised new graduates not to take themselves too seriously.

The TV star said: "We are all idiots muddling through. That is what nobody tells you.

"Nobody believes really that they know what they are doing.

"Life is absurd, embrace it. Laugh at yourself. Fun and play produces the best work.

"It gives you confidence to try things you wouldn’t and to go to places you would be otherwise too scared to go to.

"All the best art, music and writing comes from places of excitement and childish play. Do not lose that."