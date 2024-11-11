Josh Widdicombe is the first celebrity to have been confirmed for the 'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas special.

The 41-year-old comedian is one of six famous faces who will be taking to the dancefloor for the festive edition of the BBC competition and joked that he may be "about to ruin" Christmas for everyone with his participation.

He said: "I am utterly terrified this will end in humiliation and worried I’m going to be so bad I will ruin Christmas for the nation. Why have I done this?"

Over the course of his career, Josh has become known for hosting 'The Last Leg' alongside Alex Brooker and Adam Hills for Channel 4 and has also appeared on the likes of 'A League Of Their Own', 'Have I Got News For You' and 'Taskmaster'.

He also hosts the 'Parenting Hell' podcast with Rob Beckett.

The pre-recorded episode - which airs on December 25 - will see each of the six couples perform a festive-themed routine in the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas, as well as the voting studio audience.

The remaining Christmas lineup will be announced on 'Strictly: It Takes Two' in due course.

Last year, celebrities such as television presenter Dan Snow, Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent all competed for the festive version of the Glitterball Trophy, but in the end, it was 'EastEnders' actor Jamie Borthwick and his professional partner Nancy Xu who reigned supreme.

The soap star is currently competing in the regular edition of this year's 'Strictly Come Dancing', where he is dancing alongside professional Michelle Tsiakkas.

'Strictly Come Dancing Christmas' special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.