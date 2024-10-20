Kate Garraway has admitted she hopes she won't spend her first Christmas without husband Derek Draper "blubbing".

Kate Garraway reveals plans for first Christmas without Derek Draper

The former political lobbyist died in January after a long battle with the effects of COVID and Kate is determined to make new memories with their children Darcey, 18 and Billy, 15, as they spend their first Christmas without him.

She told Woman and Home magazine: "This Christmas will be difficult, as all the firsts are, but I’ve said to the kids, ‘Let’s do what feels right, do some new things and make new memories.’ Maybe we’ll go to midnight mass on Christmas Eve? You’ve got to try and let things evolve into new memories, and I’m going to be led by them. It will be our first Christmas without Derek, but to be honest, the last four or five Christmases have been challenging, although we’ve also had the joy of having Derek there with us... I hope I won’t be blubbing all day, but I’m sure there will be emotional moments. However, I want it to be fun and happy for Darcey and Billy because it’s been a tough few years for them. Maybe they’ll think, ‘At least Dad’s out of pain’."

Derek contracted COVID in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital after suffering multiple organ failure.

Kate revealed her sadness that he has missed many milestone moments in their children's lives.

She said: "I was so sad that Derek wasn’t there to see that Darcey did better in her A levels than she thought she was going to. I thought, ‘You should be here – you’d be so proud.’ But I have to believe that he knows, and that he’s looking down and seeing all of it. My hopes for the kids’ future are that they can be happy, find something they feel passionate about – and occasionally put their laundry into the laundry bin!"