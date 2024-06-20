Katie Piper was “gutted” to miss her 'Breakfast Show' after “complications” from eye surgery.

Katie Piper 'gutted' to miss show after 'complications' from eye surgery

The ex ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star - who was left blind in one eye following an horrific acid attack in 2008 - confessed via video that she was heartbroken to have to take a two-week break from the ITV programme, after she suffered “quite a bad reaction” and an “unexpected medical procedure”.

The 40-year-old TV personality said on her Instagram: "I just wanted to make a little video to say thank you all for all your messages, DMs, comments and support, and just to let you know, I’m good, I’m doing fine.

“I know lots of you have had trauma and things happen to you that means maybe you live with disease, disability, sickness, or maybe some kind of mental scars if not physical scars. "

Katie admitted it is "annoying" to accept she does have to undergo medical procedures at times, because she is "different" from her peers.

She said: “And you’ll know that sometimes, as determined as you are to not let come into your present or your future, or make you different from everybody else, sometimes the annoying thing is you are different from other people and medical things happen and they can hold you back even if it is temporary.

“And that is what has happened to me recently unfortunately. I was so gutted to not be a part of the breakfast show.

“Anyone who knows me will know I hate calling in sick for work or letting people down or not showing up, and unfortunately that’s what happened.

“I had further complications and quite a bad infection.

“I’ve had to admit defeat and say as much as I don’t want any of my past to determine my future, sometimes I have to accept that that is part of being a burn survivor, and it’s held me back and got me down for the past couple of weeks, but now I’m recovered and better."

The ‘Loose Women’ panellist admitted her return to work had left her feeling more like “her old self”.

She added: “I’m learning to be more patient with myself and never take the little things for granted, because they definitely the big things.”

Katie didn’t give any details about the nature of the procedure, but in December, she spoke about having a tarsorrhaphy, explaining that “it’s an operation done in theatre and your eye is fully or partially stitched up".

She added: “I’ve had a lot of problems with my eye in the last year and a half, I don’t like to go on about it because there’s always somebody worse off,” before saying that the outcome wouldn’t be permanent.