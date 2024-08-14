Kelly Brook lost her "persona" on 'Celebrity Race Across The World'.

Kelly Brook got very real on Celebrity Race Across The World

The 44-year-old model and TV star created a glamorous alter ego for her modelling career that was not present during the BBC One show in which she and her husband Jeremy Parisi are one of four pairs of stars racing across South America.

Kelly told Metro.co.uk: "You’re dealing with stuff Kelly Brook doesn’t deal with: Kelly Brook gets a car. Kelly Brook has a glam team. Kelly Brook has dinner bought for her.

"On ‘Celebrity Race Across The World’, Mrs Parisi didn’t have a phone; didn’t have any money; had to get the bus everywhere, and didn’t have a glam team.

"But I’m not even sure if the person you get on the show exists outside of that scenario. We all have different faces and different situations bring those out."

Kelly - whose competition on the show includes BBC Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills, 51, TV presenter Jeff Brazier, 45, and 'Ted Lasso' actor Kola Bokinni, 32 - explained that her judo fighter husband's "competitive" animal emerged during the race from Brazil to Chile.

She said: "He went into this competitive mode and I’d never seen that side to him before – whereas I thought I was on holiday mode."

The former 'Celebrity Juice' star detailed how Jeremy would "get very quiet and refuse to eat" in an attempt to save money amid fears they were losing out in the race.

Kelly said: "He would go on hunger strike to not spend money.

"You cannot say no to the rotisserie chicken. But Jeremy did. He would sit there with an espresso, just glaring at me, and I’d have a plate of beans and rice, the most amazing steak you’ve ever seen, and a jug of red wine. I loved it."