Kieran Hayler is to star opposite Matt Smith in a new Sky drama

The 37-year-old former stripper - who was married to Katie Price for eight years - has landed a role in 'The Death Of Bunny Munro', which is based on the book of the same name by Nick Cave.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "It’s not clear just what part Kieran has in the show, as the project has been kept under wraps for months.

"Though bystanders were amazed to see him as part of the production during filming last week, with many still recognising him as being Katie’s former husband.

"It’s a particular surprise given that it’s a rather high-quality drama - though perhaps less surprising is that it centres around a character with a sex addiction."

Kieran previously claimed he suffered from sex addiction, saying in 2018: "Sex addiction is very complicated to deal with. It could strike at any time.

"It's when I'm feeling low or if Kate does something I'm not happy about, it's a way of making myself feel better."

Katie previously accused Kieran of having an affair, and later said in 2015 he was in therapy for sex addiction.

Speaking at the time, she said: "He is in therapy... it is ongoing for him.

"When someone is a drug addict or they are an alcoholic addict... no one ever things someone could have a sex addiction.

"I didn't think there was but with him it is more about the adrenaline and the thrill. I just thought he was a young guy but I'm pleased he did it with two of my friends as it is just sex... not a relationship."

In the drama, Matt's character also has suffers from sex addiction, which is when someone has extremely intense and frequent sexual urges or sexual activities.

However, in 2020, Kieran claimed his sex addiction was "made up".

He said at the time: "I definitely don't have a sex addiction. It was all made up.

"I don't have a sex addiction. It's not true... I don't."

Filming on the drama is said to have taken place around Brighton over the summer.