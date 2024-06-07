Kirstie Allsopp's dad has died.

© Kirstie Allsopp/Instagram

The 52-year-old presetner took to social media on Thursday (06.06.24) to reveal that her father Charlie had passed away the night before and hailed him as one of the "best" of his kind as she vowed that she will always be "proud" to have been his daughter.

Alongside an old photo of her father, she wrote on Instagram: "This is my dad, Charlie Hindlip, he was a great auctioneer, the best of his generation, an artist, a gardener, a father of four, and grandfather of eight, a loving husband to a wife he lost too soon. He was a real star, he worked hard, played hard and went further than anyone ever expected.

"He died at home yesterday, surrounded by love, flowers and photographs, in a house he built, looking out over a stunning garden he created from scratch. I have been so proud to be his daughter all my life, and will be until the day I die.

"Bless you Dad, we loved you so much."

Her 'Location, Location, Location' co-star Phil Spencer was quick to send his condolences in the comments.

He wrote: "What a hugely talented and charismatic man your dear Dad was - a proper legend of his time. He really did live an extraordinary life. Sending all of you masses and masses of love and strength. Xxx"

Kirstie's fellow TV star George Clarke - known for his work on the Channel 4 programmes 'The Home Show', 'The Restoration Man', and 'George Clarke's Old House New Home' also sent his love to Kirstie as praised her for her "beautiful words" in the post.

He wrote: "I’m so sorry for your loss Kirstie … but what a beautiful beautiful words about him. Sending you the biggest hugs and mountains of love. George xxxxx"