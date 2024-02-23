Leigh Francis decided he "didn't exist" in order to become Keith Lemon.

Leigh Francis created the Keith Lemon character early on in his career and has been known by the moniker ever since

The 50-year-old star is often known more by the name of his fictional alter ego and recalled hosting a short-lived show called 'Buzz' early on in his career that caught the attention of talent agent John Noel, who told him that there should be "no such thing" as Leigh Francis and he should focus on presenting as his characters instead.

Speaking on the 'White Wine Question Time' podcast, he told former 'Loose Women' anchor Kate Thornton: "I was on 'The Frank Skinner Show' many years ago with Davina McCall and we were plugging this charity single we did that was a cover of 'I Got You Babe' with Patsy Kensit. I know, I've had a really odd time. It's so weird, isn't it?

"But I was incredibly nervous. I didn't know Frank Skinner and he's a lovely man every time I've bumped into him since. But I was super nervous and I was so glad Davina was there. I've seen clips of it pop up and it's so embarrassing.

"But back in the day, we had the same agent and he was very good in the beginning for me and he was almost like a father figure. He saw me presenting a show called 'Buzz' and he said 'I saw that 'Buzz' programme you did, I thought you were (rubbish) but I like the characters!

'How about there's no such thing as Leigh Francis and we just do the characters?'

"I was very young and said, 'Yeah, that sounds ace!'

"So I went along with it and just decided that I didn't exist on television. It worked, though. He was right!"

Meanwhile, the former 'Celebrity Juice' host has become known for his controversial comedy through his shows but insisted that any harsh jokes that may come across as "offensive" are never meant in such a way and he sees them as a compliment instead.

"It doesn't come from a place of malice, it comes from a place of childish silliness. When I've lampooned anyone it's because I like them.

"What a weird compliment, though, I like you and now I'm gonna make a fool out of you!'"