Linda Nolan has died

The Nolans singer passed away in hospital "embraced with love" surrounded by her sisters on Wednesday (15.01.25) morning following a 20-year battle with cancer.

Her agent Dermot McNamara said in a statement: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record-holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist.

"As a member of The Nolans, one of the most successful girl groups of all time, Linda achieved global success; becoming the first Irish act to sell over a million records worldwide; touring the world and selling over 30 million records, with hits such as 'Gotta Pull Myself Together', 'Attention to Me', and the iconic disco classic 'I'm In The Mood for Dancing'.

"Her distinctive voice and magnetic stage presence brought joy to fans around the world, securing her place as an icon of British and Irish entertainment.

"Beyond her incredible career, Linda dedicated her life to helping others, helping raise over £20m for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Irish Cancer Society and Samaritans, amongst countless others.

"Her selflessness and tireless commitment to making a difference in the lives of others will forever be a cornerstone of her legacy."

Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 before being given the all-clear in 2011 but was then diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2017. The disease spread and was in her brain by 2023.

The Nolans posted on the social media platform X: "It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of beloved Linda Nolan.

"She faced incurable cancer with courage, grace and determination, inspiring millions.

"Surrounded by family, she passed peacefully.

"A pop icon and beacon of hope, Linda will never be forgotten."

Her sister and 'Loose Women' panelist Coleen Nolan reposted the statement with a broken heart emoji.

Her nephew Shane Nolan paid tribute to his "beautiful aunty".

He wrote on X: "My beautiful Aunty Linda.

"[I] got to spend a few hours with her yesterday, which I'm very grateful for."

The Nolans - consisting of Linda and her siblings Coleen, Maureen, Bernie, Denise and Anne - found fame in the 1970s and became the first Irish act to sell over a million records worldwide.

Linda also appeared in the West End, penned a best-selling memoir and wrote a column in the Daily Mirror newspaper about her battle against the disease.